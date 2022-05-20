Daniel Avery shares intense new track ‘Chaos Energy’ with HAAi and Kelly Lee Owens

Daniel Avery has shared full details of his new album ‘Ultra Truth’, and shared a lead single featuring HAAi and Kelly Lee Owens.

‘Ultra Truth’ will be released on November 4 via Mute / Phantasy Sound. You can hear the transporting and intense new track below, along with highly atmospheric and abstracted visuals.

As well as Owens and HAAi, collaborators on the album include Ghost Culture, Manni Dee, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul, Marie Davidson, Sherelle and James Massiah.

“’Ultra Truth’ finds me in a different place to where I’ve been before,” Avery said of the release. “My previous albums have all focused on the idea of music being an escape or a distraction from the world but that’s not the case this time.

“For me this album is about looking directly into the darkness, not running away from it. There’s a way through these times but it involves keeping the important people in your life close to you and navigating the noise together. This is an intentionally heavy and dense album, the hooks often hidden in dusty corners. I’m no longer dealing in a misty-eyed euphoria. ‘Ultra Truth’ is a distorted fever dream of a record: riled, determined and alive.”

The tracklisting for ‘Ultra Truth’ is as follows:

1. New Faith

2. Ultra Truth

3. Wall of Sleep

4. The Slow Bullet

5. Devotion

6. Only

7. Spider

8. Near Perfect

9. Higher

10. Ache

11. Collapsing Sky

12. Lone Swordsman

13. Overflowing With Escape

14. Chaos Energy

15. Heavy Rain

Avery said the album is inspired by his teenage love of the likes of Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave, Mogwai and David Lynch.

“I’m working with an entirely new world of sound on this record,” he said. “Every single influence from the last decade spent on the road plays a part. Things that have been in the back of my mind forever, warped, distorted and pushed to a new place.”