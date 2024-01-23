Daniel Bedingfield to celebrate 20 years of ‘Gotta Get Thru This’ with 2024 UK shows

Daniel Bedingfield has announced a run of UK shows to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album ‘Gotta Get Thru This’. Find all the details below.

Released back in 2002, the singer-songwriter/producer’s first studio record reached Number Two on the UK albums chart. It contains the Grammy-nominated title track, which earned Bedingfield a Number One single.

He also hit the top spot with the songs ‘If You’re Not The One’ and ‘Never Gonna Leave Your Side’ from the LP.

Today (January 23), it’s been confirmed that Bedingfield will hit the road this spring to celebrate over two decades of ‘Gotta Get Thru This’. The three-date run – comprising of dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London – marks the artist’s first tour since 2005.

Bedingfield is set to be joined at the gigs by a yet-to-be-announced “special guest” opening act.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT this Friday (January 26) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Check out the list of concerts below.

Daniel Bedingfield’s 2024 UK tour dates are:

APRIL

21 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

22 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

23 – London Palladium, London

Since moving to LA and travelling the world in recent years, Bedingfield has been a judge on The X Factor in New Zealand, performed with Fred Again.. in New York and has been working on new music.

A press release also teases fans regarding upcoming material from the artist, saying: “Watch this space for news to come.”

Bedingfield released his second studio album ‘Second First Impression’ in 2004. He shared the EP ‘Stop the Traffik – Secret Fear’ in 2012 before dropping a special edition of the collection the following year with various track changes.