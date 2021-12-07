Daniel Johns announces new album ‘FutureNever’: “I’m not anxious about what comes next anymore”

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has announced he’ll release a new solo album, ‘FutureNever’, next year.

The album is set to arrive on April 1 through Johns’ own label via a deal with BMG, and will mark his second solo album following 2015’s ‘Talk’. It will also mark Johns’ first new music since ‘No One Defeats Us’, his 2018 collaborative album with Empire of the Sun‘s Luke Steele as Dreams.

“FutureNever is a place where your past, present and future collide – in the FutureNever the quantum of your past experiences become your superpower,” Johns explained in a letter to fans.

Advertisement

The announcement follows the release of Who Is Daniel Johns? earlier this year, a five-part Spotify podcast that delved into the songwriter’s rise with Silverchair, struggles with fame and mental health, and life following the band’s dissolution.

In the letter, Johns thanked fans for listening to the podcast, saying: “I didn’t know that I needed that experience, but I did. The reception around the world has inspired me and I’m not anxious about what comes next anymore, I’m ready for FutureNever.”

Johns went on to say that the podcast had helped him “make peace” with his peace, and he was “ready to tackle this new world bravely”.

No singles will be released from ‘FutureNever’ in the lead-up to its arrival – “the album is designed to be enjoyed as an album”, Johns explains. “Call me a hopeless romantic but that’s the benefit of releasing music on your own label. Nobody can tell you what to do.

“FutureNever is an eclectic mix of music that I’ve made over the last couple of years. A few of my friends will be jumping on the record, I’ll be slowly revealing them in the lead up to the album.”

Advertisement

‘FutureNever’ pre-orders are available via a new website here, which Johns describes as an “evolving, interactive platform” that he has “a lot of surprises planned” for leading into the album’s release.

Fans who pre-order the record will be sent a new version of Silverchair’s 2002 ‘Diorama’ track ‘After All These Years’ by Johns which featured throughout Who Is Daniel Johns?. There are multiple merch and vinyl bundles available, including a special edition option where 500 fans will have their names carved onto the vinyl.

“I know I have a tendency to go missing – but I’m back now,” Johns concluded the letter. “Follow me into FutureNever.”