Danny Brown releases ‘3 Tearz’, a collaboration with Run The Jewels and JPEGMAFIA

Detroit rapper Danny Brown has released a new song ‘3 Tearz’, featuring Run The Jewels, the duo of El-P and Killer Mike.

The track was produced by JPEGMAFIA. “Got to work with 4 legends,” the Baltimore rapper wrote on Twitter. “And I’m still in shook.” Stream ‘3 Tearz’ below:

3 Tearz

Brown premiered ‘3 Tearz’ in a livestream on his official Twitch channel at 9pm Eastern time on Tuesday, October 1. It’s the third song to come from Brown’s new album, ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’. Last month, Brown dropped the track ‘Best Life’, and before that announced the record with a comedic video for the single ‘Dirty Laundry’.

Brown will release ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’ this Friday. The record is his fifth studio album, and was executive produced by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest. “This is my version of a stand-up comedy album,” Brown said in a press release. “Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers — they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humour with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

On the other hand, JPEGMAFIA recently released the album ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’, which NME hailed in a five-star review as “his most accomplished record yet”. Run The Jewels have been working on the follow-up to their 2017 album ‘RTJ3’.