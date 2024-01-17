Danny Brown announces 2024 UK and European tour dates as he shares ‘Y.B.P.’ video

Danny Brown has shared the music video for his recent track ‘Y.B.P.’ and announced a UK and European tour for 2024.

‘Y.B.P.’ featuring Bruiser Wolf appeared on the US rapper and singer’s 2023 album ‘Quaranta’, his first full-length solo outing in four years.

Brown and Bruiser Wolf star in the new music video as a claymation versions of themselves roaming around their home city, as they reflect on being “young, black and poor being raised in Detroit”.

Advertisement

The video was created by UK-based directors and animators Edem Wornoo and Will Child. Check it out below.

‘Quaranta’ was released digitally in November and will be available on vinyl from Friday (January 19) via Warp Records.

Alongside the video drop, Brown has announced a 21-date tour of the UK and Europe in support of the new album, which follows the previously announced North American tour taking place in March.

Brown will kick off the UK leg at John Dee in Oslo, Norway, before stopping off in Copenhagen, Berlin, Vienna, Prague and more. He’ll start the UK run on May 22 at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, with further shows planned for Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more.

The rapper will head back to Europe for a final string of dates in June, finishing up at Paris’ Le Trabendo on June 5. O2 pre-sale for the UK dates is live now, and you can purchase tickets in the general sale here from 9am GMT this Friday.

Danny Brown’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

Advertisement

MAY

7 – John Dee, Oslo, Norway

9 – Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

10 – Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany

11 – Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

13 – Stodoła, Warsaw, Poland

15 – SiMM City, Vienna, Austria

16 – ROXY, Prague, Czech Republic

18 – Komplex 457, Zurich, Switzerland

19 – Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

21 – Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

24 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK

25 – O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

26 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

28 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK

29 – The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

JUNE

1 – Lisboa ao Vivo: LAV, Lisbon, Portugal

3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

5 – Le Trabendo, Paris, France

Brown told NME about his intentions around new music ahead of the release of ‘Quaranta’ last year. “I want younger kids listening to my music to get something from it, and make them think,” he sad. “I just want to help people, and make them feel good with my music.”

Last year also saw Brown drop his surprise collaboration with with JPEGMafia, ‘Scaring The Hoes’, which NME included in its best albums of 2023.