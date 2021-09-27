Danny Brown makes his debut as a stand-up comedian, opening for Hannibal Buress

Danny Brown has added another notch to his belt this week, making his debut as a stand-up comedian opening for Hannibal Buress.

The rapper took to the stage at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, performing his first ever stand-up set in front of 4,000 people.

Ahead of the show, Brown took to Twitter asking his followers to wish him luck. Just two hours later, he let his fans know that his set was a success.

“Tonights my first time going on stage and doing stand up … wish me luck,” he wrote, before returning to say “I didn’t bomb!!!!!!!”

He went on to share a picture of Buress performing, and thanking him for not only giving him the opportunity to perform stand-up, but also for, apparently, giving him confidence to do so in the first place.

“Hannibal killing em now owe this dude for life for giving me the confidence to finally get on stage,” he wrote.

In a pair of now-deleted tweets seen by Complex, Brown also went on to say that he’s “addicted” to performing stand-up, even though he admitted that he has room to improve.

“Definitely have a lot to work on but I can honestly say I’m addicted now and want to get better at this so I’m definitely gonna go hard when I get back home,” he allegedly wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who sent me good luck wishes it definitely helped cause playing in front of 4K for my first stand up set definitely had me missing sleep last night.”

It’s been almost two years since Brown released his last album, 2019’s ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’, though he did release compilation album ‘TV62’ in May of this year, through his record label Bruiser Brigade Records.