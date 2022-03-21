Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor collaborate on ‘Native Intelligence’

Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor have shared a second collaboration in the last year – listen to the new version of ‘Native Intelligence’ below.

The original version of the track appears on Elfman’s 2021 album ‘Big Mess’, and last year Reznor shared a new version of its track ‘True’ to mark Elfman’s first-ever collaboration.

Reznor’s versions of both ‘Native Intelligence’ and ‘True’ feature on a forthcoming collector’s edition box set of ‘Big Mess’, which will also feature other unreleased reinterpretations and remixes of tracks from the album.

The box set is available to buy here, and you can listen to Elfman and Reznor’s new interpretation of ‘Native Intelligence’ below.

“This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” Elfman explained in a statement of the version of ‘True’. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favourite singing voices.”

Elfman’s most recent studio effort marked his first solo album in 37 years. It was written and recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown last year and includes contributions from drummer Josh Freese, bassist Stu Brooks and guitarist Nili Brosh.

The renowned TV and film composer’s previous credits include Tim Burton’s Batman films, Good Will Hunting and The Simpsons.

Meanwhile, Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails today (March 21) announced details of three new UK headline shows for summer 2022.

The band, who are already set to play a pair of gigs at the Eden Project in Cornwall this June, will now stop in Glasgow, Manchester and London too – get tickets here.