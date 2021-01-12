Danny Elfman shares “alien orchestral chamber punk” single ‘Sorry’

Danny Elfman has returned with another solo single, ‘Sorry’, self-described as “alien orchestral chamber punk”.

The gothic, operatic track arrives with a music video animated by Jesse Kanda, originally intended as the visual backdrop for the legendary composer’s 2020 Coachella performance.

The clip borrows the nightmarish aesthetic of his frequent collaborator Tim Burton, as a slimy amorphous entity shifts and a white-painted man sings Elfman’s words.

Watch it below:

Elfman released ‘Sorry’ on the January 11 with symbolic intent. As he explained in a press release, the number 11 has special meaning to him, with “Elf” translating to 11 in German. The artist and composer will also release a song on the 11th of every month, indefinitely.

“[‘Sorry’] began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called ‘alien orchestral chamber punk’ and evolved slowly into a song,” Elfman explained.

“I was surprised by the amount of rage I’d been storing inside myself that came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice.”

‘Sorry’ follows the release of ‘Happy’ in October last year – his first new solo music in 36 years. The track was in the same eerie vein (Elfman called ‘Happy’ an “absurd anti-pop song”) and was also composed with the intention of being debuted at Coachella last year.