Danzig announce 35th anniversary US tour for debut album

Danzig have announced details of a new US tour celebrating 35 years of their debut album.

Glenn Danzig’s band will hit the road later this year to perform their 1988 self-titled debut LP in its entirety, with support coming from Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight.

The tour begins in late Las Vegas in late August and runs through until mid-September.

A social media post from the band teases that the tour will be “the Only DANZIG Shows for the foreseeable future”.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale on Friday, June 2. You can buy your tickets here from then.

See the list of dates below.

AUGUST 2023

25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

26 – Norco, CA @ Silver Lakes Park

27 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

2 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center At Tech Port

3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

6 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

8 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9 – Atlantic City, @ NJ Ovation Hall

11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

13 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Temple

14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

16 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion

17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

The announcement of the tour comes not long after Glenn Danzig said his current tour in May of this year could likely be his last.

Danzig gave an interview with Revolver, saying he doesn’t see himself undertaking further runs such as this. “[It’s] not really much of a tour,” Danzig said of that stint. “It’s ten shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore.

“I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore… I think I’m done.”

Danzig – having previously said that the “original” Misfits line-up weren’t “gonna do many more” shows – added elsewhere in the interview that he wouldn’t be opposed to more Misfits reunion gigs.

The line-up, comprising Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, are due to appear at Chicago’s Riot Fest 2022 this September, where they will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Walk Among Us’ by performing it in full. “We’ll see if there’s any stuff [after that],” Danzig said of continued Misfits activity. “There’s been talk.