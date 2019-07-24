The Darkness and Feeder to go head to head in ‘Bargain Hunt’ special

Feeder will be coming to your TV player, player, player, player, player...

The Darkness and Feeder will go head-to-head in a new episode of Bargain Hunt on the BBC this autumn.

The episode, which will air as part of BBC Music Day on September 26, will see a battle of the bands special as The Darkness’ lead singer Justin Hawkins and bass guitarist Frankie Poullain will take on Feeder’s lead singer, Grantt Nicolas and bassist Taka Hirose.

This year, the BBC event aims to raise awareness of people living with dementia by starting a new initiative which aims to bring music to those suffering from the disease.

The Bargain Hunt special will take place at an antiques fair in Stamford Meadows in Lincolnshire and will be broadcast on September 26 at 12:15pm. Speaking about his involvement in the show, Justin Hawkins told the BBC: “This is the thing that my mother has been dreaming about for years now!”

Grant Nicholas also said he’s delighted to be taking part, adding: “I’m a huge fan of Bargain Hunt, a massive fan!”

Last year, another Bargain Hunt special saw the Happy Mondays go head-to-head on the show with Pulp. It later emerged that Cocker refused to wear the usual Bargain Hunt blue fleece and polo shirt uniform, and that the ending of the episode had to be re-shot after Happy Mondays broke the rules.

Meanwhile, Nile Rogers has been announced as this year’s ambassador for the BBC Music Day and has shared details of his own mother’s and auntie’s battle with dementia. Rogers revealed how music helped her with the disease.

He said: “I’ve witnessed my mother’s and my aunt’s experience with dementia and I know just how transformational music can be for people with this condition.

“I think this is a fantastic initiative, and the updated BBC Music Memories website is a brilliant way for people to identify personally meaningful music and to start to make a playlist so music can be used therapeutically. Everyone faces challenges at one point or another and music can be your greatest ally at those important times.”