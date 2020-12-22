Darkside reunite to announce new album ‘Spiral’, share single ‘Liberty Bell’

Darkside – the collaborative project of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington – have reunited to announce the release of a new album ‘Spiral’.

The duo took to Twitter to announce their return today, ending the indefinite hiatus they announced in 2014. In a statement, Darkside said they met in 2018 for the first time in five years for the purpose of making new music, a goal they achieved in December 2019 when they completed ‘Spiral’.

‘Spiral’ was mixed by Rashad Becker and mastered by Heba Kadry, and is set for release in Spring 2021 on Matador Records.

— DARKSIDE (@DarksideUSA) December 21, 2020

Darkside have also shared ‘Liberty Bell’, the first new single from the forthcoming record, and their first new music in six years. It clocks with the project’s core guitar-beats marriage, with a flamenco guitar line peppered throughout – listen to it below.

Harrington and Jaar released their eponymous debut EP as Darkside in 2011, before following it with the album ‘Psychic’ in 2013. In August 2014, the duo announced they were “coming to an end, for now” before playing their final show in Brooklyn the following month.

Last month, Darkside activity stirred again when they released a new live album taken from a performance on their final run of dates in 2014, ‘PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014’.