Darkside share new live album from 2014 festival set

Darkside – the now-defunct collaborative project of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington – have shared a new live album taken from a performance on their final run of dates in 2014.

‘PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014’ captures the electronic duo’s performance at that year’s Dour Festival in Belgium, recorded by their longtime live engineer Vince Galloway and mastered by Rashad Becker.

The band performed six tracks from their sole studio album ‘Psychic’, including fan favourites like ‘Paper Trail’, ‘Heart’ and ‘Metatron’.

Stream ‘PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014’ below – it’s also available as a free download here via the duo’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://darkside.bandcamp.com/album/psychic-live-july-17-2014">PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014 by DARKSIDE</a>

Following their Dour appearance, Darkside would go on to perform a slew of festival sets across the globe. In August 2014, the duo announced they were “coming to an end, for now” before playing their final show in Brooklyn the following month.

In the years since, both artists have continued to stay active. Jaar has released multiple albums under his own name. His latest, ‘Telas’, arrived in July, with NME calling it the producer’s “most avant-garde work yet”.

Jaar has also released two albums under his Against All Logic moniker, with the most recent, ‘2017-2019’, released in February. Last year, he composed the score for Pablo Larrain’s film ‘Ema’.

Harrington, meanwhile, has released two albums with his Dave Harrington Group project – ‘Become Alive’ in 2016 and last year’s ‘Pure Imagination, No Country’.

2019 also saw Harrington join forces with Benjamin Jay of Benoit & Sergio, starting a new project called Lights Fluorescent and releasing debut album ‘The Oldest Sons of the Oldest Sons’.