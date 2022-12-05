Darkside unveil details of first European tour since 2014

Darkside have today (December 5) unveiled details of their first European tour since 2014.

The tour will encompass a mixture of headline and festival dates including Primavera Sound, Nuits Sonores and Le Bon Air.

Back in September, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington reunited for two shows in Los Angeles. The occasion marked the band’s first live performances since 2014 and also saw the addition of percussionist Tlacael Esparza.

In 2023, the band will perform headline shows in Paris, Toulouse, Manchester and London alongside multi-night residencies at the festivals Nuits Sonores and Le Bon Air in France. They will also appear at Primavera Sound Barcelona and Madrid.

A full list of dates can be found below. Tickets for headline shows go on sale December 9 at 10am here.

2023 live dates

MAY

17-20 – Lyon, France, Nuits Sonores Festival

26-28 – Marseille, France, Le Bon Air Festival

JUNE

1 – Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound

5 – Paris, France, Trianon

8 – Madrid, Spain, Primavera Sound

11 – Toulouse, France, Bikini

16 – Manchester, UK, New Century Hall

18 – London, UK, Koko

Last December, the duo took to Twitter to announce their return, ending the indefinite hiatus they announced in 2014. In a statement, Darkside said they met in 2018 for the first time in five years for the purpose of making new music, a goal they achieved in December 2019 when they completed new album, ‘Spiral’.

Harrington and Jaar released their eponymous debut EP as Darkside in 2011, before following it with the album ‘Psychic’ in 2013. In August 2014, the duo announced they were “coming to an end, for now” before playing their final show in Brooklyn the following month.

Reviewing their first record for eight years this year, NME said: “‘Spiral’ is a gorgeous, often filmic listen that rewards with each spin. Most importantly, Jaar’s enhanced vocal role gives a new voice to troubling themes previously suggested in the stirring moods of Darkside’s music. Eight years was worth the wait.”