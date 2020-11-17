Daron Malakian says he’s “not expecting” more System Of A Down music to emerge soon

Daron Malakian has said that he’s “not expecting” any more System Of A Down music to emerge in the near future after the band reunited earlier this month.

SOAD released ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’, their first new material in 15 years, to raise money for the Armenia Fund following the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Artsakh.

Malakian recently suggested to BBC Radio 6 Music that long-standing disagreements within the band are preventing SOAD from convening to write and record a new album, and the guitarist has expanded on those thoughts in a new interview with Guitar World.

Advertisement

Asked for his verdict on the chances of any more SOAD music emerging, Malakian said: “Look, I never say never. We didn’t even know this was going to happen. I was on my way to releasing these songs with my other band Scars On Broadway. Then the situation in Armenia happened and put our differences aside. And our differences are only within the band.

“Personally and outside of the band, everybody gets along reasonably well. There is no hate for each other in SOAD. We’re like a family. A lot of people think, ‘Oh, Serj [Tankian, frontman] and Daron don’t get along!’ and no, that’s not true. Serj and Daron get along just fine.”

Malakian said that their inter-band disagreements are caused by “different people in the band [having] a different idea of how they want the band to move forward”.

The guitarist added that he was wasn’t “expecting to do any more with SOAD right away or immediately after this”, though he did say that the positive fan response to the two songs was “important to me”.

“That’s what it’s all about – inspiring people and future generations to continue the art, the spirit and the evolution of rock and roll,” he continued.

Advertisement

“We’ve added two new songs to the System catalogue that are on the level with everything else that we’ve put out and our fans have accepted it that way, which means a lot to me.”

Malakian said that “if more happens later on, then we’ll talk about that, but for now I will continue doing what I’m doing and everyone else will just continue what they’re doing”.

“It’s all cool though, I’m really pleased with the response we got.”

SOAD’s two new songs raised over $600,000 (£454,000) for the Armenia Fund, although the band revealed that they had received death threats for their vocal support of Artsakh and Armenia.