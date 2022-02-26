Daryl Hall shares stripped-back cover of Eurythmics’ ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’

Daryl Hall has shared a stripped-back cover of Eurythmics‘ 1983 track ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’ – watch it below.

The singer-songwriter – best known as one half of Hall & Oates – is gearing up to head out on his first US solo tour in a decade this April.

To coincide with the forthcoming trek, he’s releasing a 30-track retrospective of his solo career called ‘BeforeAfter’. Compiled of songs from his five solo albums, the collection also includes six previously unreleased performances from his Live From Daryl’s House series.

One of the tracks sees Hall put his own spin on Eurythmics’ ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’, taken from the iconic duo’s third studio album, ‘Touch’.

Hall’s version actually sees him joined by Dave Stewart, who besides co-founding Eurythmics alongside Annie Lennox was a producer and partial co-writer for Hall’s 1986 album ‘Three Hearts In The Happy Ending Machine’.

You can watch the stripped-back version of ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’ – which sees Hall on piano and Stewart on acoustic guitar – below:

Daryl Hall’s ‘BeforeAfter’ arrives April 1 via Legacy Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Daryl Hall’s upcoming US tour dates are as follows:

APRIL 2022

1 – Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, Chicago, IL

3 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

5 – Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

7 – MGM Northfield Park, Northfield, OH

9 – The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

11 – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens, Boston, MA

14 – Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY

16 – The Theater at MGM National Harbor, National Harbor, MD

You can buy tickets here.

The last time Eurythmics performed together was back in 2019 as part of Sting’s 30th ‘We’ll Be Together’ event, which was held in aid of The Rainforest Fund.

It marked the first time the duo had performed their own material live in over a decade, following an outing at the UK Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2008.

They played a trio of ‘Would I Lie to You’, ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’, and their hit ‘Sweet Dreams’ at NYC’s Beacon Theatre before returning to the stage for a rendition of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin”.