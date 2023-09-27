Date for BRIT Awards 2024 revealed

The date for the BRIT Awards 2024 has been revealed – you can find all the details below.

Next year’s ceremony is due to take place on March 2 at The O2 in London. It’ll mark the second consecutive year that the show has aired in a primetime Saturday night slot on ITV1 and ITVX.

Damian Christian, Chair of the BRIT Committee, said: “The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March.

“A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024.”

He added: “Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether Mo Gilligan will return as host. Further announcements are set to be made in the coming months.

This year’s BRITs saw big wins for Harry Styles, Wet Leg, The 1975 and Fontaines D.C..

During the ceremony, Gilligan sparked confusion while introducing “Sam Capaldi” and viewers criticised Tom Grennan for comments he made on stage about Ellie Goulding’s breasts.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras followed their controversial Grammys performance with a leather-filled version of ‘Unholy’ (which sparked over 100 Ofcom complaints), and Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s award for Best International Group.