Dates confirmed for special ‘Passport: Back to Our Roots’ gigs featuring Elbow and Metronomy

New dates have been confirmed for a number of the forthcoming intimate gigs in the ‘Passport: Back to Our Roots’ series, including shows by Elbow and Metronomy.

First announced back in August, ‘Passport: Back to Our Roots’ intends to help support the UK’s independent grassroots music venues by assembling a bill of big-name and established artists to headline a series of one-off fundraising gigs at a number of independent venues.

The initiative has so far raised nearly £140,000 from music fans entering a prize draw for tickets to the gigs, with proceeds going towards both the individual venues involved and the Music Venue Trust’s #SaveOurVenues campaign.

New dates for four of the shows, which will only go ahead when no social distancing is required at music venues, have been announced this morning (May 5). They include Elbow’s gig at the Night & Day Café in Manchester on November 23 and Metronomy’s headline show in Brighton (venue TBC) on November 9.

All prize draw winners will be contacted by email with full details of their desired gig. You can see the schedule of confirmed ‘Passport: Back to Our Roots’ gigs below.

September

19 – Slow Readers Club @ The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

October

21 – KT Tunstall @ PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

November

9 – Metronomy @ Venue TBC, Brighton

23 – Elbow @ Night & Day Café, Manchester

“When we conceived the campaign, we never imagined it would take this long to be able to announce the live show dates – a fact that is typical of what has been a long year of worry and uncertainty for all involved in the industry,” Sally Cook, campaign creator and Director of Operations at Band on the Wall, said in a statement. “But there is light at the end of the tunnel!

“We would like to thank each and every person who donated to the Passport: Back to Our Roots fundraising campaign – your support has helped make a real difference to grassroots music venues.”

You can find out more about the ‘Passport: Back to Our Roots’ gig series, which is also set to feature one-off headline shows by the likes of Jamie xx, Pet Shop Boys and Everything Everything, by heading here.