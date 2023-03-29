Daughter announce pop-up shop in London

Daughter have announced an upcoming pop-up shop, which will be located in East London.

The temporary instalment will run over the course of two days and celebrates the release of their upcoming album ‘Stereo Mind Game’, which is set for release on April 7 via 4AD.

Situated at 10 Quaker Street in Shoreditch, the store will be open between 11am and 5pm on both Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Here, attendees have the option to purchase vinyl, cassettes and CDs and a variety of exclusive merchandise will also be available to mark the occasion.

Fans of the rock trio will have the opportunity to screen print their own items on each of the days, and an in-store florist – Sid’s Flowers — has also been recruited, giving visitors the chance to win bunches of flowers. Find out more about the event here.

Next month’s pop-up shop coincides with an upcoming live performance by Daughter, which is set to take place in London’s Rough Trade East.

Scheduled for April 7, the trio will perform several of their most popular tracks in the intimate setting and hold a signing session for all those who attend. The event is now sold-out.

Ahead of the pop-up store and prior to the release of the album, Daughter have also announced a series of listening parties across the globe. Taking place in 25 selected record stores internationally, the upcoming events will allow fans to hear ‘Stereo Mind Game’ in full a day before its official release date. Find a full list of locations below.

SELECTED RECORD STORES:

Barcelona, El Genio Equivocado

Brighton, Resident

Bury, Wax and Beans

Dundee, Assai Records

Edinburgh, Assai Records

Glasgow, Assai Records

Glasgow, Strip Joint

Huddersfield, Vinyl Tap

Kingston, Banquet Records

Leeds, Crash Records

Leeds, Jumbo

Leeds, The Vinyl Whistle

Letchworth Garden City, David’s

London, Stranger Than Paradise

Madrid, Marilians

Melbourne, Rocksteady

Milan, Serendeepity

Oxford, Truck Store

Portsmouth, Pie & Vinyl

Preston, Action Records

Sheffield, Bear Tree Records

Southampton,Vinilo

Sydney, Red Eye

Tokyo, Cosmo Planetarium

Totnes, Drift

‘Stereo Mind Game’ marks the band’s first studio album in seven years – following on from 2016’s LP ‘Not To Disappear’ and the 2017 soundtrack ‘Music from Before the Storm’.

The three-piece – which is comprised of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella – have already shared three singles from the upcoming release. The first of which was ‘Be On Your Way’, which debuted in January along with the announcement of the LP. ‘Party’ was the second single shared, followed by ‘Swim Back’ – the sixth song listed from the 12-song tracklist. Pre-order the album here.

In a four-star review of Daughter’s last album, 2016’s ‘Not To Disappear’, NME described the record as “powerful, affecting and confident”, adding that the release saw the frontwoman present her suffering as “an emotional exorcism we can all find strength in”.