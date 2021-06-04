Daughters’ Alexis Marshall announces debut solo album, shares ‘Hounds in the Abyss’

Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall has revealed his debut solo album will be arriving next month.

‘House of Lull . House of When’ is set for a July 23 release through Sargent House, and was recorded at the Machines with Magnets studio in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Marshall worked with producer Seth Manchester for the record, who helmed Daughters’ 2018 album ‘You Won’t Get What You Want’.

To coincide, Marshall has shared an intense new single titled ‘Hounds in the Abyss’. The six-minute-long track bears hints of the singer’s work with Daughters, particularly later material, but is an arguably more confronting listen – eschewing the band’s propulsive rock dynamics for elements of noise and drone music.

The song arrives alongside a similarly intense, black-and-white video directed by Jeremy W. Watch that below:

‘Hounds in the Abyss’ is the second solo single Marshall has shared, after releasing ‘Nature in Three Movements’ last year. The latter will not, however, feature on ‘House of Lull . House of When’.

Collaborators on the forthcoming record include Marshall’s Daughters bandmate Jon Syverson, Kristin Hayer (aka noise musician Lingua Ignota) and Even Patterson of Jaye Jayle and Young Widows.

According to a press release, the musicians brought no material into the studio. Songs were instead built up from musical fragments such as a piano line or drum pattern, with the strategy being “to embrace new sounds, employ the element of chance, and capture the creative process in a song format.”

Daughters formed in Rhode Island in 2002. In their initial run, which lasted until 2009, the noise rock outfit released three albums – ‘Canada Songs’, ‘Hell Songs’ and ‘Daughters’. They reunited in 2013 and, in 2018, released their highly-acclaimed fourth record, ‘You Won’t Get What You Want’.

The tracklist for ‘House of Lull . House of When’ is:

01. ‘Drink From the Oceans . Nothing Can Harm You’

02. ‘Hounds in the Abyss’

03. ‘It Just Doesn’t Feel Good Anymore’

04. ‘Youth as Religion’

05. ‘Religion as Leader’

06. ‘No Truth in the Body’

07. ‘Open Mouth’

08. ‘They Can Lie There Forever’

09. ‘Night Coming’