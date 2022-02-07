Daughters Of Reykjavík among acts competing to represent Iceland at Eurovision 2022

Daughters Of Reykjavík are competing in Söngvakeppnin, Iceland’s talent competition dedicated to deciding who will represent the country at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The Söngvakeppnin 2022 entries will be split across two semi-finals on February 26 and March 5. Feminist hip-hop collective Daughters of Reykjavïk will join Amarosis, Stefán Óli, Haffi Haff, Stefanía Svavarsdóttir, Sigga, Beta and Elín, Markéta Irglová, SUNCITY & SANNA, Katla, and Hanna Mia and The Astrotourists in the competition.

Public votes will decide which acts will reach the semi-finals and there’s also a “potential wildcard entry” voted on by Söngvakeppnin’s executive committee.

Advertisement

International jury votes and televotes will decide on the winner at the March 12 final. That act will then go on to represent Iceland at PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy on May 14.

Last year, Iceland’s Daði Freyr and Gagnamagnið came fourth in the long-running song contest, while Italy’s Måneskin took the top spot.

Mika was recently announced as one of a trio of hosts for this year’s Eurovision.

The Lebanese-British singer joins renowned Italian singer Laura Pausini and TV personality Alessandro Cattelan on presenting duties. Together, they will host the two semi-finals (taking place on May 10 and 12) and the Grand Final of Eurovision 2022.

Advertisement

In October 2021 it was confirmed that Dua Lipa‘s management team are set to help select the UK’s entry for this year’s Eurovision after the UK’s 2021 entrant James Newman failed to score a single point with his song ‘Embers’.