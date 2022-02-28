Daughters of Reykjavík share Eurovision single ‘Turn This Around’

Daughters of Reykjavík have shared the song they hope to represent Iceland with at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – hear ‘Turn This Around’ below.

The eight-piece rap collective are currently favourites to proceed from Iceland’s live TV contest Söngvakeppnin, which will choose the country’s representative for this year’s contest in Turin.

“‘Turn This Around’ is a song that represents the energy Daughters of Reykjavík possess and give,” the band said of the new track.

Advertisement

“It is a song made to inspire people to move, to change, to take action and to love themselves and others. It represents the space we can take up if we so choose as well as the things we can give.”

Listen to ‘Turn This Around’ below.

Daughters of Reykjavík announced that they were planning to run to become Iceland’s 2022 Eurovision entry earlier this month.

The Söngvakeppnin 2022 entries are being split across two semi-finals, with the second set to take place on Saturday (March 5). Daughters of Reykjavïk will join Amarosis, Stefán Óli, Haffi Haff, Stefanía Svavarsdóttir, Sigga, Beta and Elín, Markéta Irglová, SUNCITY & SANNA, Katla, and Hanna Mia and The Astrotourists in the competition.

Elsewhere, Iceland’s Scandinavian neighbours Finland will be represented by The Rasmus at Eurovision 2022 after the band won in a landslide victory with their song ‘Jezebel’, which was co-written and produced by previous collaborator Desmond Child (KISS, Aerosmith)

Advertisement

Russia has been banned from competing in this year’s Eurovision following backlash to an earlier statement from organisers saying the country would be allowed to compete despite launching a military assault on Ukraine.

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia, and declared martial law, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation on Thursday (February 24).

Ukraine’s entrant, Alina Pash, will also no longer represent her home country at this year’s event, the competition has also announced. Ukraine’s national broadcaster UA:PBC has reversed its decision for Pash to be the country’s representative following an investigation into a 2015 trip she made to Crimea, an area Russia seized control of in 2014.

Eurovision 2022 will take place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, with the Grand Final set for May 14. Last year’s Eurovision was won by the Italian band Måneskin.