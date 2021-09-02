Dave announces massive UK and Ireland 2022 arena tour

Dave has confirmed that he’ll hit the road next year for his biggest UK and Ireland tour to date.

Following the release of his second album, ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, the rapper has announced a massive arena tour, which is set to kick off in Nottingham on February 15, 2022 and end in Dublin at 3Arena on March 3.

Other stops on the tour will include Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Dave will also headline his first festival later this month at Manchester’s Parklife on September 11, 2021, giving fans a first live performance of ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on September 7 at 9:00am BST until September 9, followed by general sale tickets on September 9 at 10:00am – get them here.

TOUR TIME❤️ TICKETS ON SALE 10AM THURSDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER https://t.co/PEgvSB21LV pic.twitter.com/sfIeYq6vVy — SANTAN (@Santandave1) September 2, 2021

You can check out Dave’s tour dates in full below:

FEBRUARY 2022

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

17 – Birmingham, Resort World Arena

18 – Bournemouth, International Centre

19 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

22 – London, O2 Arena

24 – Manchester, AO Arena

25 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

26 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

27 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

MARCH 2022

01 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

03 – Dublin, 3Arena

Last weekend, Dave joined Stormzy for a performance of their recent track ‘Clash’ during the ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper’s headline set at Reading Festival.

The collaboration appears on Dave’s second album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, and the recent performance marks the first time the pair have played it live together.

After Dave left the stage following the performance, Stormzy told the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for King David.”

