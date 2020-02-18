Dave calls out Boris Johnson, shows support for Grenfell victims during epic BRIT Awards performance

Dave called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a real racist” during his BRIT Awards performance tonight, while showing support for Grenfell Tower victims and the Windrush generation.

Taking to the stage at The O2 this evening (February 18), Dave performed his song ‘Black’, taken from his Mercury Prize-winning album ‘PSYCHODRAMA’. But instead of ending the song where it usually does he shared an extra verse.

Opening with, “It is racist whether or not it feels racist,” Dave then went on to call out the Prime Minister and the media’s treatment of Megan Markle. “The truth is our Prime Minister’s a real racist/ They say, ‘You should be grateful we’re the least racist’/ I say, ‘The least racist is still racist’/ And if somebody hasn’t said it, equality is a right it doesn’t deserve credit/Now if you don’t wanna get it then you’re never gonna get it/ How the news treats Kate versus how they treated Megan.”

Advertisement

Dave then paid tribute to his friend, Jack Merritt, who died during last year’s London Bridge attack.

“Rest in peace Jack Merritt, you’re my brother in arms,” he rapped. “There’s tears in our eyes and love in our hearts/ We never have to sing background/ Culture, colour or past, but you devoted your life to giving others a chance/ And for that, I’m so taken aback/ Because you gave us all a voice, I have to say it for Jack.”

Closing out his performance, Dave showed solidarity for the Grenfell Tower victims who are still without homes and also the Windrush generation, after a recent scandal saw citizens who had arrived in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1958 and 1971 detained or deported despite having the right to live in the UK for decades.

“We want rehabilitation, now that would be amazing/ My Grenfell victims still need accommodation,” he said, receiving a rapturous applause. “And we still need support for the Windrush generation/ Reparations for the time our people spent on plantations/ I’m done.”

Congratulations to the winner of Mastercard Album of the Year 2020 – @Santandave1 for Psychodrama 👏 #BRITs #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/qmQlvwMgCo — MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) February 18, 2020

Advertisement

Dave went on to win Mastercard Album of the Year, and during his speech he paid tribute to London and all the “kings and queens that are chasing their dreams.”

“Everyone that comes from the place that I come from, all my people from South London, East London, West London, all my young kings and queens that are chasing their dreams – I am no different to you. I am just a guy,” he said.

Elsewhere, Tyler, The Creator was crowned Best International Male at the BRIT Awards, and used his acceptance speech to take aim at former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The rapper was banned from entering the United Kingdom for three to five years back in 2015, which resulted in the cancellation of his planned live shows in support of third album ‘Cherry Bomb’.