Dave Chappelle covers Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ with Foo Fighters for second time

Foo Fighters once again brought Dave Chappelle on stage for a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles last night (September 27).

After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening, with a bounty of special guests.

One of these was Dave Chappelle, who repeated the trick of covering Radiohead’s classic ‘Creep’ with Foo Fighters at their huge gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City last summer.

Check out last night’s performance of ‘Creep’ below.

Earlier in the show, Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ while Justin Hawkins took to the stage with late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set.

Last night’s tribute gig started with an acoustic performance of ‘Hallelujah’ by Grohl’s daughter, Violet, featuring Alain Johannes. That was followed by a short set from the surviving Foos, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Joan Jett, who performed two of the latter’s biggest hits from the ‘80s.

Elsewhere, Pink joined forces with Foo Fighters and Queen to perform a rousing cover of ‘Somebody To Love’ – the song that Hawkins covered himself over the years. Elsewhere, she sang with Heart‘s Nancy Wilson for their track ‘Barracuda’ before joining Foo Fighters to sing ‘The Pretender’ during their main set at the show’s finale.

Hawkins drummed with Foo Fighters from 1997 up until his death in March of this year, aged 50.

Read NME‘s new cover feature about the London tribute concert here.