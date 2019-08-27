Dave Chappelle hits out at Michael Jackson’s accusers in new Netflix special – “I do not believe them”

"This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity. You’re gonna be finished"

Dave Chappelle has claimed that he doesn’t believe Michael Jackson’s accusers in his latest comedy special.

The comedy icon’s Netflix special ‘Sticks & Stones’ was released yesterday (August 26) and sees Chappelle talk about Jackson during a segment that focuses on “cancel culture”.

Chappelle says: “This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity. You’re gonna be finished. Everyone’s doomed. Michael Jackson has been dead for 10 years, and this n**** has two new cases.”

He then urges the crowd to not watch Leaving Neverland, the documentary in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson’s allegations of sexual abuse from Jackson are directly addressed.

“Don’t watch it. … It’s fucking gross. I felt like HBO was sticking baby dicks in my ears for four hours straight,” says Chappelle.

He goes on: “I’m gonna say something that I’m not allowed to say. But I gotta be real. I don’t believe these motherfuckers. I do not believe them.”

After cheers from the crowd, Chappelle adds: “I don’t think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it … you know what I mean? I mean, it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it? This kid got his dick sucked by the King of Pop.

“You know how good it must have felt to go to school the next day after that shit?”

He then adds that he didn’t believe the accusations because “why not Macaulay Culkin”, quipping: “I’m not a paedophile, but if I was, Macaulay Culkin’s the first kid I’m fucking — I’ll tell you that right now.”

For context, Culkin has said that he was never abused by the star, after they enjoyed a close friendship when he was a child.

Last week, Culkin’s brother also responded to the Leaving Neverland allegations – claiming that there are “two sides” to every story.