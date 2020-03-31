Dave criticises government’s coronavirus crisis response: “This country is fucked”

Dave have condemned the Conservative government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in an impassioned Instagram story.

“This country is fucked,” the Brit Award winning rapper wrote, before criticising the government’s record for cutting funding to the National Health Service.

“You wanna talk about selfish,” he wrote. ”Selfish is having a government that had the measures to stop an outbreak before it came but decided to prioritise other things. Selfish is the people who voted for the people destroying the NHS that everybody loves so much now.”

“My mum’s been working in the NHS her whole fucking life and ain’t no one given a damn until they had no other choice. How the fuck can a country elect a party that’s cut it to a point of no return and in the same breath start talking about how much they’re behind it?”

He then addressed the doorstep “clapping” last Thursday, when thousands of Brits took to their doorsteps to applaud the work of NHS staff during the pandemic.