Dave Davies says he’s “optimistic” about Kinks reunion

Dave Davies has revealed he is “optimistic” about a Kinks reunion in the near future.

In a new interview with The Independent, Davies said he is hopeful the band may get back together in time for the 60th anniversary of their hit song ‘You Really Got Me’ (1964) in two years time. While the group have never formally split, brothers Dave and Ray have had a difficult relationship over the years.

When asked about the possibility of a reunion for that with brother Ray, he said: “I hope so! I do. Ray and I have spoken about it – it’s possible!”

Dave went on to say that after years of difficult sibling rivalry, their relationship was healing. “We get on okay,” he told the publication. “We talk about football! We’re born-and-bred Arsenal fans… So, yeah, I’m optimistic about the future.”

The brothers performed together for the first time in almost 20 years in 2015, when Ray joined Dave on stage in London for a rendition of ‘You Really Got Me’.

Last week, Dave published his autobiography, Living On A Thin Line.

The guitarist says the book will “revisit the glory days of the band that spawned so much extraordinary music, and which had such a profound influence on bands from The Clash and Van Halen to Oasis and Blur”.

“Full of tales of the tumultuous times and the ups-and-downs of his relationship with his brother Ray, along with encounters with the likes of John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, this will be a glorious read for Kinks fans and anyone who wants to read about the heyday of rock ‘n’ roll,” Living On A Thin Line‘s synopsis added.

In a statement about the book, Dave said: “I’ve had a laugh, and shed quite a few tears, thinking back over the last six decades since The Kinks had our first hit in 1964 with ‘You Really Got Me’.

“Here are the ups and downs of my life in The Kinks and what happened afterwards. Prepare to be amazed and, I hope, surprised.”

Last year, The Kinks staged a livestream event, titled The Moneygoround, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album ‘Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One’.

“The Moneygoround is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure,” Ray said in a statement at the time.

“This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial ‘hole’ eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola.”