Dave Gahan announces intimate live performance of new album ‘Imposter’ with Soulsavers

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers have announced an intimate live performance of their new covers album ‘Imposter’ in London next month.

Gahan and longtime collaborator Rich Machin will make an appearance for an intimate show at the Coliseum venue on December 5. Tickets, which you can purchase here, go on sale at 9am this Friday (November 12), the same day the record is released.

“To get to play this special album on a stage in front of people, with the same group of musicians who recorded the album, that’s really important to me,” Gahan said. “I’m incredibly excited to present it live.”

It comes after the pair recently shared the song, ‘The Dark End Of The Street‘ from the forthcoming album, which was originally written by Chips Moman and Dan Penn in 1966, and has been covered by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Elvis Costello and Frank Black over the years.

They also recently shared their rendition of Cat Power’s ‘Metal Heart’.

‘Imposter’ was recorded and produced by Gahan and Machin in November 2019 at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California.

The Depeche Mode frontman recently explained to NME that the 12 selected tracks feel like they carry “a sense of wisdom and longevity that is just there in the song and very apparent in the voice”.

He also confirmed that fans could expect to see some Soulsavers shows at the time.

“Performance is a huge part of me,” he sais. “I hope that there are going to be some pretty unique performances of this record, certainly in London. We’re planning a few things at the moment and it looks like we might be able to do that bubble thing for six weeks and do some special stuff there.

“I want to do performances where it’s like ‘An Evening With Imposter’. I hope we can pull it off because I really think it will be something special.”

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers will release ‘Imposter’ on November 12 via Columbia.