Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin announce new Hanukkah song series

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced a new covers song series to celebrate Hanukkah.

The pair will cover eight songs by Jewish artists this month, one for each day of the holiday season.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained of the project in a new teaser video, which you can watch below.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year,” he added in a tweet. “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

No details have yet been revealed regarding which songs the pair will be covering, but the celebration is set to begin today (December 10), and run until next Friday (December 18).

The Hanukkah Sessions! will precede the release of Foo Fighters’ new tenth studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’. The album is set for release on February 5, 2021, and the band recently shared its first single, the dark ‘Shame Shame’.

“This is our Saturday night party album,” Grohl told NME of the new record recently. “It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again.”

Foo Fighters also recently shared a new short documentary called ‘Times Like Those’, celebrating their 25 years as a band.