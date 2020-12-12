Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have shared the second track in their new series of covers to celebrate Hanukkah.

After covering The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ on Thursday (October 10), the pair have now taken on Drake‘s classic ‘Hotline Bling’.

“You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian,” Grohl joked on Twitter when sharing the cover, which sees the Foo Fighters frontman singing and playing drums.

Advertisement

“He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids ‘if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.’ Twitterverse, challah at your boy!”

You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids “if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.” Twitterverse, challah at your boy! pic.twitter.com/eyMyuNs5WP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 12, 2020

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained of the project in a teaser video shared earlier this week.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year,” he added in a tweet. “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

The Hanukkah Sessions! will precede the release of Foo Fighters’ new tenth studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’. The album is set for release on February 5, 2021, and the band recently shared its first single, the dark ‘Shame Shame’.

Advertisement

“This is our Saturday night party album,” Grohl told NME of the new record recently. “It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again.”