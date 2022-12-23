Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin play ‘E-Pro’ with Beck for ‘Hannukah Sessions’ night five

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared the fifth performance of the 2022 ‘Hannukah Sessions’ – watch them jam ‘E-Pro’ with Beck below.

Across the last week, Grohl and Kurstin have been sharing performances from the third edition of their annual holiday covers season, featuring Jewish artists.

So far in 2022, it has featured a cover of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears with Judd Apatow on vocals, a version of Pink’s ‘Get The Party Started’ with the singer herself, and a 10cc cover with Inara George.

For night five, Beck joined the band and a number of extra musicians to jam through 2005 track ‘E-Pro’.

Check it out below.

Unlike previous years, all the songs for the 2022 ‘Hannukah Sessions’ were recorded during a secret show in Los Angeles earlier this month, where Grohl and Kurstin performed nine songs in front of a live audience.

The December 5 live recording featured a number of musical guests, with Tenacious D, Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, Inara George and Grohl’s daughter Violet making appearances. The covers included ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ by Rush, Randy Newman‘s ‘I Love L.A.’ and David Lee Roth‘s ‘Just A Gigolo’, among others.

2020 saw the ‘Hannukah Sessions’ kick off, with covers of Drake, the Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack and The Velvet Underground.

Last year, the series returned with covers of songs by Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and KISS. Both seasons are available to stream on digital platforms.