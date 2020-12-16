Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin share cover of Elastica’s ‘Connection’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have shared yet another performance from their ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series – this time a synth-laden reimagining of Elastico’s ‘Connection’.

Grohl once again reprises his role as drummer and vocalist, while Kurstin holds it down on keys/synthesizer.

“From Brit Milot to Britpop…here’s one of the coolest tracks from the 90’s….sung by the very cool…and Jewish…Justine Frischmann…ELASTICA!” reads a statement on the Foo Fighters’ Facebook page.

Watch Grohl and Kurstin’s take on ‘Connection’ below:

Through ‘Hannukah Sessions’, Grohl and Kurstin aim to cover eight songs by Jewish artists this month – one song for each day of the holiday season.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained of the project last week.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year,” he added in a tweet.

“Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

So far, the pair have teamed up to cover a variety of songs, including Drake‘s ‘Hotline Bling’, Beastie Boys‘ ‘Sabotage’, Peaches‘ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ and more.