Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah series has reached the day seven mark – watch the pair cover The Knack below.

Over the past week, the Foo Fighters frontman and the famed producer have shared covers of Jewish musicians to celebrate the holiday season.

So far, the pair have teamed up to cover a variety of songs, including Drake‘s ‘Hotline Bling’, Beastie Boys‘ ‘Sabotage’, Peaches‘ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’, Bob Dylan‘s ‘Blonde On Blonde’ classic ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’, Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’ and Elastica‘s ‘Connection’.

“Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… ‘My Shalom-a’ or something like that…” Grohl joked in the explainer for the seventh cover in the series, which sees them take on The Knack’s song ‘Frustrated’.

“We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the “old wave” that came after Moses parted the Red Sea) so we are psyched to present…The Knack!” Watch the cover below.

Announcing The Hanukkah Sessions last week, Grohl said: “This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained of the project last week.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hanukkah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

This week, Dave Grohl spoke about releasing Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ following pandemic-related delays.

“Right now, more than ever, people need something to lift their spirits, something to give them some feeling of relief or escape,” the frontman said. “I was, like: ‘We’ve gotta put it out. Let’s put it out right now.'”