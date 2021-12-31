Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ added to streaming

Dave Grohl has made his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ covers available to stream on digital platforms.

The Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin teamed up both this year and last year to deliver a number of covers by Jewish artists for each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

Beginning in 2020, the pair marked the Festival of Lights last year by covering songs by Beastie Boys, Drake, Mountain, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Elastica, The Knack, and The Velvet Underground.

For Season two, Grohl and Kurstin reworked tracks by Lisa Loeb (‘Stay (I Missed You)’), Ramones (‘Blitzkrieg Bop’), Barry Manilow (‘Copacabana’), Van Halen (‘Jump’), Amy Winehouse (‘Take The Box’), Billy Joel (‘Big Shot’), The Clash (‘Train in Vain’), and KISS (‘Rock And Roll All Nite’).

Both seasons were initially released on YouTube, but Grohl has now made all 16 covers available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major platforms – check them out on Spotify below.

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters made their much talked-about gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden available to watch in full for free – you can watch it here.

The concert took place earlier this year on June 20, marking the venue’s first concert in 466 days. It was attended by over 15,000 people – all of whom had to prove they were fully vaccinated before entry – marking the first full-capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Grohl has shared a few new details about Foo Fighters‘ upcoming new comedy horror film Studio 666.

The film, which is due for release next year, was first previewed earlier this month when the band shared a short clip of the BJ McDonnell-directed feature.

“There’s no other band stupid enough to do this. It’s absolutely insane,” Grohl said in a new interview. “A couple of scenes, they’re so fucking epic, dude. Just when you think we couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous…It really, really will blow your mind.”