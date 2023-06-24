Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr rumored to be surprise guests for The Pretenders Glastonbury set

Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr have been rumored to be two of the special guests for The Pretenders during their Glastonbury 2023 set.

On an episode of his Radio 2 show reporting from Glastonbury, host Dermot O’Leary shared that he understands both Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr will be joining The Pretenders later at their set on The Park Stage.

The Pretenders announced their surprise slot at this year’s festival earlier this week with frontwoman Chrissie Hynde sharing: “It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes. There has never been a festival like it anywhere else.”

Advertisement

The band also revealed that they would be bringing friends to perform with them.

Grohl previously joined the band on stage during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium last year. He swapped his guitar for a bass and played ‘Brass in Pocket’, ‘Tattooed Lover Boys’ and “Precious’.

In 1987, Marr was briefly an official member of the Pretenders. He toured with the band and appeared on the single ‘Windows of the World’.

In other Glastonbury news, the Foo Fighters were revealed to be the mystery band billed as The Churnups.

In a four-star review of their surprise set, NME shared: “It coincides with the 25th anniversary of the band’s first appearance at the festival even down the stage and slot; then, Grohl was reeling from the loss of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain – now, Hawkins and his late mother. The latter of which is touchingly paid tribute to with daughter Grohl, who takes on backing vocals for ‘Show Me How’, dedicated to their lost matriarch.”

Advertisement

“Now, there’s unfinished business for the band. The band tease a return to the UK and potentially even Glastonbury. By the end of the Hawkins-dedicated ‘Everlong’, there’s not a person in the field who wouldn’t want them back.”

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here , and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.