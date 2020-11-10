Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushell are planning to write a song together

Dave Grohl and his 10-year-old musical rival Nandi Bushell have planned to write a new song together.

The duo agreed on it over an adorable video call organised by the New York Times, which was posted yesterday (November 9) on Bushell’s YouTube channel. It was the first time Grohl and Bushell had met and spoken in real time, after their series of back-and-forth musical challenges issued to each other.

“I can’t believe I’m talking to you. I feel like I’m meeting a Beatle,” Grohl gushed early in the conversation.

Advertisement

After meeting her parents, swapping stories on their childhood drum experiences and asking for drum lessons, Grohl asked Bushell if she was interested in collaborating on a new track.

“We should make a song together. Do you want to do that?” Grohl asked.

“Yes! Yeah, definitely,” Bushell exclaimed excitedly in response.

“Well, I’m not playing drums, I’ll tell you that,” Grohl replied, raising his hands up in surrender.

Watch the conversation below:

Advertisement

Grohl also invited Bushell to jam with the Foo Fighters onstage when the band were allowed to tour in the UK again – which she readily agreed to.

“But it has to be at the end of the set, because you’re gonna steal the show,” Grohl joked to a giddily nodding Bushell.

“It can’t be at the beginning of the set. Because if you come out first, it’s just all downhill from there.”

Grohl told the Times that Bushell first caught his eye when she recorded a cover of Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’, taken from the band’s legendary 1991 album, ‘Nevermind’. The video was sent to Grohl (who doesn’t use social media) by album producer Butch Vig.

“I watched it in amazement, not only because she was nailing all of the parts, but the way that she would scream when she did her drum rolls,” Grohl said.

“There’s something about seeing the joy and energy of a kid in love with an instrument. She just seemed like a force of nature.”