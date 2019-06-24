Dave Grohl and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons to feature on new Queens of the Stone Age record

"There was this interesting gathering."

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons are reportedly among the names lending their talents to the next Queens of the Stone Age record.

The US rockers are said to be working on the follow-up to ‘Villains’, their seventh album which was released in August 2017.

But Gibbons now says that it’s set to be a star-studded affair, with his talents being backed up by Grohl’s first performance on a Queens record since 2013’s ‘Like Clockwork’.

“Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens of the Stone Age”, Gibbons told EonMusic.

Confirming Grohl’s involvement, Gibbons explained how they sat around and shared memories of Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell and co-founder Vinnie Paul – who died in 2018.

“Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue. So there was this interesting gathering. So, we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys.”

As for his work with Homme, Gibbons explained how the QOTSA frontman discovered a mystery box – which could end up featuring on the record.

“We had gone to the desert to work on just a couple of tracks, and I was outside, and Josh came out of the studio, and he had this box, and it was making some strange noise, and I said, “hey, what is that”, and he goes; “I dont know, I just found it”; I said;

“Don’t touch a thing; were going to use it for the song!” So that’s how it started.”

Confirming an apparent release before the end of the year, Gibbons said: “He’s completed it. I think that he said he wants to put it out Halloween. It’ll be good.”

While Homme is yet to confirm the recording, it could be the latest instalment of the Desert Sessions, a collective of musicians led by Homme between 1997-2003 which released 10 records. The final instalment of The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’ was released in September 2003. He began teasing the group’s return last month.