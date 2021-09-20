Dave Grohl announces intimate London ‘Storyteller’ show next week

Dave Grohl has announced a run of intimate live appearances in support of his forthcoming autobiography The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music, including a London date next week.

The Foo Fighters frontman will appear onstage at the Savoy Theatre, which holds just over 1,000 people, next Monday (September 27). The exact nature of the shows isn’t yet clear, but it’s promised that they will “see (and hear) him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life.”

Tickets go on sale tonight (September 20) at 5pm BST, and are sure to sell out rapidly. You can get yours here.

It’s the only non-US show in a run of five intimate live appearances in support of the book. The full dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

27 – London, Savoy Theatre

OCTOBER

5 – New York City, Town Hall

7 – Washington DC, Lincoln Theatre

12, 13 – Los Angeles, The Ford

A press release said of the shows: “From his formative years on the DC punk rock scene through the decades of music that followed, Dave will share the experiences that have defined him – plus some special surprises – all 100% live and in-person in four select cities.”

The Storyteller is set to be released in the UK on October 5, and has been described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud”. An excerpt, in which Grohl details how he became a punk, appeared last month.

Last week, a new trailer for the book was released, in which Grohl explained how he came to write the book in the first place: “I’ve never really been one to collect stuff, but I do collect moments. My life flashes before my eyes every single day and in writing this book I’ve tried to capture those moments as best I can.”