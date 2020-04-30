Dave Grohl says BBC Radio 1’s ‘Times Like These’ charity cover made him “fight back tears”

Dave Grohl has spoken out on the star-studded BBC Radio 1-organised cover of Foo Fighters‘ ‘Times Like These’, saying that he “had to fight back tears” when he first learned about the charity campaign.

Released last week, the cover by the ‘Live Lounge Allstars’ saw a host of famous artists all remotely sending in their contributions to form one collaborative version of ‘Times Like These’.

The performance features the likes of Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Sigrid, Royal Blood and Grohl himself. You can watch BBC Radio 1’s official video for the cover below.

UK proceeds from the song are being split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, while international proceeds are going towards the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

In a letter addressed to “all of my friends at the BBC”, Grohl reflected on the “incredible honour” of having ‘Times Like These’ “transformed… for, well, times like these.”

“The response has been incredible and I wanted to thank you all for your support,” he wrote. “When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears – that’s how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.”

"To all these amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationary nearly 20 years ago – I am beyond humbled. You have no idea."@FooFighters' Dave Grohl sent a message to everyone at the BBC and we couldn't love him more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sn5fiFtTJ3 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 30, 2020

Grohl continued: "To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago – I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.

“I hope this new version of the song helps lift people’s spirits a little, and that the proceeds we’re donating to Comic Relief and Children In Need reach as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible.

“Thanks again, for giving me the chance to be a part of something so much bigger. I look forward to the day that we’ll all be back in a muddy field again, singing our hearts out together.

“It’s times like these we learn to live again…”

You can find out more about the charity cover and how to donate here.

The ‘Times Like These’ cover is in a tightly-contested battle with The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’ for this week’s UK Number One spot, with the result set to be announced tomorrow (May 1).

The Official Charts Company‘s latest data has revealed that The Weeknd is just 1,100 copies ahead of the ‘Times Like These’ cover at the top of the charts.