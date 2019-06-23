Dave Grohl compares Billie Eilish to Morrissey while discussing her music with Josh Homme

The QOTSA frontman was introduced to her material by Grohl

Dave Grohl and Josh Homme have spoken of their shared love for Billie Eilish, with the former comparing the singer to Morrissey.

The Foo Fighters frontman revealed he was a fan of the ‘Bad Guy’ pop star earlier this year, after his daughter began listening to her music. “Are you kidding?” Eilish said in response, explaining that she grew up on Grohl’s work.

Appearing on Josh Homme’s Alligator Hour radio show, the musician has now compared Eilish’s fanbase to that of the former Smiths singer – explaining how seeing her live for the first time “felt like you were a part of something that was just about to explode”.

“It’s the connection she has with her audience – she’s like Morrissey,” said Grohl. “It’s like the kids who are there at the show, and not just kids, the people that are there are just like they are so into the scene like that world.”

Homme, who said he listened to the singer on the recommendation of Grohl, agreed with the praise. “Yeah, something is starting,” he said of Eilish’s impact.

Elsewhere, the Foos man described the star’s 2017 song ‘idontwannabeyouanymore’ as “so beautiful” and “heavy”. Listen to the full clip here.

Dave Grohl previously compared Billie Eilish to his former band Nirvana, describing her connection with the crowd as “authentic” and “rock n roll”.

“When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like…shit man….rock n roll is not even close to being dead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has said that she doesn’t want to be labelled the new “face of pop”. “The weird thing about humans is we [think we] have to label everything, but we don’t,” she explained.