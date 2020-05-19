Dave Grohl confirms plans to write memoirs: “Rock musicians are great storytellers”

Dave Grohl has confirmed that he’ll eventually get round to writing his memoirs, adding that there’s no chance of him using a ghostwriter to document his life stories.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Foo Fighters leader explained how he previously met a literary agent at a barbecue who raised the prospect of Grohl collaborating with a writer to tell his life story.

“I thought, ‘fuck that’,” said Grohl. “I come from a family of writers, and granted I’m a black sheep but I’m not that bad, my God. So I figured, you know, if I were to ever write a book, it would be in my hand.

Advertisement

“I’ve considered it for fuckin’ years but A, I never had the time, and B, I never felt like I was ready because every day something happens that I’d love to write about, and I’d hate to write sort of a typical autobiography.

“So years ago I thought, ‘Well maybe it will just a collection of anecdotes — maybe instead of it just being my life in 300 pages it could be just funny stories.'”

He added: “I mean listen, most rock musicians are great storytellers, this is true. Because most rock musicians have spent more than a few hours in the back lounge of a bus spinning yarns, swapping stories about all the different people they’ve gotten wasted with or jammed with. So there aren’t too many rock musicians that are short on great stories.”

While Grohl might not have got round to writing his memoirs just yet, he has recently been regaling fans with stories from his career on a new Instagram account.

They include the time David Bowie told him to fuck off, going to a strip club with Pantera and the occasion when he was invited to jam with Prince.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters were recently forced to postpone their 25th anniversary plans due to the coronavirus outbreak. It included a US tour of the same stops the made when they first hit the road back in 1995.

The Foos are also expected to release their tenth album this year, with Grohl comparing it to David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance.’