Dave Grohl covers Janis Ian with daughter Violet for ‘Hannukah Sessions’

The version of 'At Seventeen' comes just a few months before Violet hits that milestone age

By Will Richards
Greg Kurstin, Violet Grohl and Dave Grohl covering Janis Ian for 'Hannukah Sessions'. Credit: YouTube.

Day four of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin‘s 2022 ‘Hannukah Sessions’ sees the pair welcome Grohl’s daughter Violet for a cover of Janis Ian – watch below.

The 2022 instalment marks the third year of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, which Grohl and Kurstin started back in 2020 in the latter’s home studio. So far, it has featured a cover of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears with Judd Apatow on vocals, a version of Pink’s ‘Get The Party Started’ with the singer herself, and a 10cc cover with Inara George.

For the fourth entry of the year, Violet Grohl sings ‘At Seventeen’, an age she herself will reach in just a few months time.

Watch footage of the performance below.

For this year’s ‘Hannukah Sessions’, the songs were recorded during a secret show in Los Angeles earlier this month, where Grohl and Kurstin performed nine songs in front of a live audience.

The December 5 ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ live recording featured a number of musical guests, with BeckTenacious DYeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, Inara George and Grohl’s daughter Violet making appearances. The covers included ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ by RushRandy Newman‘s ‘I Love L.A.’ and David Lee Roth‘s ‘Just A Gigolo’, among others.

2020 saw the ‘Hannukah Sessions’ kick off, with covers of Drakethe Beastie BoysPeachesBob DylanMountainElasticaThe Knack and The Velvet Underground.

Last year, the series returned with covers of songs by Billy JoelVan HalenBarry ManilowLisa Loebthe RamonesAmy WinehouseThe Clash and KISS. Both seasons are available to stream on digital platforms.

