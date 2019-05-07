Grohl got behind the drum kit at the fifth annual 'Ride For Ronnie' event over the weekend

Dave Grohl was part of a special live band who covered Motörhead and Thin Lizzy during a charity show in memory of Ronnie James Dio over the weekend. Check fan-shot footage of the gig below.

The Foo Fighters frontman was a surprise guest at the fifth annual ‘Ride For Ronnie’ charity event in Encino, California. The combined motorcycle ride and live music event aims to raise awareness, funds and research for cancer prevention in memory of Dio, who passed away in May 2010 at the age of 67.

Grohl played drums at the gig on Sunday (May 5) in a band which comprised of the Black Star Riders’ Ricky Warwick and Robbie Crane, as well as the former Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson. Together, the quartet performed covers of Motörhead’s ‘Bomber’ and Thin Lizzy’s ‘Jailbreak’.

You can see fan-shot footage of the two covers below.

“I am here on this beautiful day in Encino [because] everybody loves Ronnie James Dio,” Grohl told those who attended the event (via Rolling Stone). “He was my neighbour actually; we lived down the street from each other.

“I encourage everybody to come out and support the cause, because it’s a beautiful day with a bunch of beautiful people and we hope to see you next year.”

Last month, Grohl was spotted busking in Seattle with Brandi Carlile as the pair covered songs by The Beatles and Foo Fighters at the city’s Pike Place.