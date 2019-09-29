Dave Grohl cries “a little bit” as Weezer cover Nirvana’s ‘Lithium’ at Rock in Rio

He says he misses playing the song by his former band

Dave Grohl admitted that he cried a little bit when he heard Weezer cover Nirvana‘s ‘Lithium’ at Rock in Rio this weekend.

Grohl shared his feelings last night (September 28) during Foo Fighters’ headline performance at the Brazilian festival held in Rio de Janeiro.

Weezer played right before Grohl and the Foos and during their set they performed the song taken from Nirvana’s classic album ‘Nevermind’. “We’re going to cover a song from Dave Grohl’s old band,” Rivers Cuomo told the Rock in Rio crowd before launching into ‘Lithium’.

Watch Weezer play ‘Lithium’ below:

Foo Fighters then closed out the festival’s Saturday lineup that also included Tenacious D.

“I was backstage and I heard Weezer play the ‘Lithium’ song and I’ve got to be honest, I cried a little bit. I miss playing that song. So this song goes out to Weezer,” Grohl told the crowd, before playing Foo Fighters’ ‘Big Me’.

He also revealed that the Foos are going to start recording their new album once they get back home next week.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will,” he said. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released a surprise new rarities and covers EP called ‘01070725’.

The five-song EP includes live covers of Arcade Fire and Dead Kennedys and is focused on 2007, the year Foos released their sixth album ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace’.