Dave Grohl has looked back on his “extraordinary experiences” at London’s Crobar as the legendary rock venue continues its fight to survive.

It was confirmed last September that the bar, which is a favourite of many rock stars including the Foo Fighters frontman, would be closing its doors due to losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Crobar had raised £40,000 of its overall £95,000 goal and is now aiming to relaunch in a new central London location when the COVID crisis comes to an end (at the time of writing, the crowdfunder‘s total is at £44,194).

Speaking to Kerrang!, Grohl recalled the time he spent at the bar back in 2017 when the Foos were in the UK to announce their Glastonbury headline set for that summer. He also stressed that the venue “has to” return in some form.

“We were going to play a secret gig. We were told to stay in our hotel rooms – ​‘Don’t go out, because will see you’re in town and they’ll know that something is up!’,” Grohl remembered.

“So I was sitting in hotel room and I thought, ​‘Fuck this, I’m going to the Crobar’.”

Grohl then made his way to the venue, where he “ordered a pint and a shot of Jägermeister” and attempted to go unnoticed: “And within 45 minutes the hoodie was off, I was back at the bar, I don’t remember walking home… I’m sure most people have similar experiences at the Crobar!”

The singer also praised the bar’s “feeling of community” and its “legendary” jukebox, explaining: “I’ve had some pretty extraordinary experiences that I’ll never remember at the Crobar.”

Speaking about the possible closure of the establishment, Grohl said: “I can’t imagine that the Crobar will disappear forever. I just can’t. What world do we live in where there could be no Crobar? There has to be another – and I’m sure there will be someday.”

Earlier this month, Crobar owner Richard Thomas said: “I have to admit, I did a little dance when we hit £40,000, as it gave me hope and more determination to save Soho and reopen The Crobar.

“I know we meant a lot to our customers, but I didn’t realise just how much! People want a proper Rock ‘n’ Roll bar to remain in Soho. Otherwise, where else will they go?”

“There is so much history here and it does feel to many that all roads in London lead to this area.”