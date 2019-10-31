Trending:

Watch Dave Grohl and his daughter duet on children’s show, ‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’

Elizabeth Aubrey

Gather round children, let Dave Grohl "turn this gig up to 11"

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has duetted with his daughter on US children’s television show, Ryan’s Mystery Playdate – you can watch a clip of the moment below.

Grohl described Ophelia, 5, as “Ryan’s super fan” before asking her help to “turn this gig up to 11” on a duet.

Replying to her father’s request, Ophelia said “I’m always ready to rock!” before coming down a twisting slide to join Grohl for a rendition of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It’ with a group of other children.

You can watch a clip of the moment below:

Earlier this month (September 28), Foo Fighters confirmed that they’d started work on recording their next record.

Appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival, Grohl said that the rock giants will start recording the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘ when they return to the US.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

This comes after Grohl discussed plans for a new record in an interview with NME last summer.

“There’s always something. I’m constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed,” he said.
“When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band. We’re not that far along in any kind of official process, but there’s always something. It’s happened before where we’ve written a song that afternoon and performed it. Never say never. There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it. It’s written for a live performance, so we’ll see. I don’t know.”