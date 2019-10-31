Watch Dave Grohl and his daughter duet on children’s show, ‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’

Gather round children, let Dave Grohl "turn this gig up to 11"

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has duetted with his daughter on US children’s television show, Ryan’s Mystery Playdate – you can watch a clip of the moment below.

Grohl described Ophelia, 5, as “Ryan’s super fan” before asking her help to “turn this gig up to 11” on a duet.

Replying to her father’s request, Ophelia said “I’m always ready to rock!” before coming down a twisting slide to join Grohl for a rendition of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It’ with a group of other children.

You can watch a clip of the moment below:

Earlier this month (September 28), Foo Fighters confirmed that they’d started work on recording their next record.

Appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival, Grohl said that the rock giants will start recording the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘ when they return to the US.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”