Reading Festival: Dave Grohl declares his love for Rick Astley – “He’s got balls the size of the fucking London Eye”

The 80s pop star joined the Foos on stage at Reading for a rock rendition of 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

Dave Grohl loves him some Rick Astley, so much so that he dedicated a song to the pop star during Foo Fighters‘ headline Reading Festival performance.

Becoming friends in 2017, after meeting at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, the pair joined forces last week to surprise fans at the relaunch of Club NME at London’s Moth Club.

Tonight (August 25), during their headline slot at Reading Festival, Foo Fighters brought out Astley to perform a rock rendition of his 80s hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ – this after teasing that they might play a Nirvana record.

Before introducing Astley, Grohl waxed lyrical about his love for Reading’s famed music festival.

“Some of you may know that Reading Festival holds a very special place [in my heart],” he said, starting off his heartfelt speech. “This is the first big festival I ever played in my life when I was 22-years-old, in 1991. It was a long time ago.”

Grohl then went on to list all of the years he’s played at the festival, before leading into introducing Astley: “I thought tonight we’ll do something special for you that pays tribute to a song that brings us way back in time. It’s maybe the reason why I’m here tonight headlining main stage. If you know it you can bounce around to it.”

Watch the pair perform ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ together below:

But that wasn’t the end of it.

“You know what? I’m gonna sing this one to Rick Astley,” the Foos frontman declared as he played the opening chords to ‘Big Me’. “Let me tell you something. You know all your fucking bad ass rock and roll heroes that you’ve got? Those gunslinging, bad ass, rock and roll mother fuckers? They seem like the toughest people in the world. I’m not kidding, Rick Astley has bigger balls than those mother fuckers.”

He continued: “Rick Astley’s got balls the size of the fucking London Eye, and I’m not kidding right now. That’s why I love him, because of those big balls on Rick Astley. So I’m gonna sing a little love song to Rick right now.”

Watch Dave Grohl talk about Rick Astley’s balls below:

Earlier in the set, Foo Fighters told the crowd that they should start a petition to get Oasis back together.

The idea came after it was pointed out that Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins had stuck a photograph of Liam and Noel Gallagher to his kick drum.

The Foos also paid tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint.