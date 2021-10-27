Dave Grohl discusses ‘Nevermind’ baby lawsuit: “He’s got a ‘Nevermind’ tattoo. I don’t”

Dave Grohl has discussed the ongoing lawsuit between the cover star of Nirvana‘s iconic ‘Nevermind’ artwork and the band themselves.

Earlier this year, Spencer Elden, the child who appears in the artwork, sued the surviving members of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate, alleging the image was an example of child pornography and sexual exploitation.

After saying he had “many ideas of how we should alter that cover” in the future, Grohl has now further discussed the ongoing issue in a new interview.

Talking to Vulture, Grohl said: “I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say.”

Asked about Grohl’s thoughts on Elden re-creating the photo as an adult, Grohl added: “Listen, he’s got a ‘Nevermind’ tattoo. I don’t.”

Nirvana are also about to release a 30th anniversary edition of the classic album, however Elden wants his image censored on the reissue.

Elden also wants the album art altered for any future re-releases, according to his lawyer Maggie Mabie. “If there is a 30th anniversary re-release, he wants for the entire world not to see his genitals,” lawyer Maggie Mabie told The Associated Press.

Since the lawsuit was filed, a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Nevermind’ has been officially announced and is set to be released on November 12. Pre-orders for the various deluxe edition are currently available on Nirvana’s website with Elden’s image uncensored.

Elsewhere, Nirvana have this week (October 25) won another lawsuit they were involved in, which claimed one of their most recognisable T-shirt designs is based on a copyrighted illustration of Dante’s ‘Inferno’.