Dave Grohl releases expanded deluxe edition of 2021 memoir

Dave Grohl has released an expanded deluxe edition of his memoir, The Storyteller: Tales In Life & Music.

First released in 2021, the original version of the book recounted the Foo Fighters frontman’s life and music career, from his origins in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. to his experiences touring from the age of 18.

Now, an expanded version of The Storyteller, which hit bookshelves yesterday (October 31) is said to include a variety of additional and never-before-seen content.

The Storyteller’s deluxe paperback edition includes a first-person essay about Grohl’s philosophy on creativity, and a series of writing prompts aimed at sparking readers’ own creative pursuits.

The updated memoir also provides insight into the genesis and songwriting behind four Foo Fighters songs, and how Grohl’s relationship to these songs has evolved over time.

Elsewhere, the new edition features a specialty playlist that Grohl listens to while cooking or driving, and a recount of the musician’s first time meeting Paul McCartney – previously an audiobook exclusive.

These insights add to the already expansive list of experiences detailed in The Storyteller’s original version, which described run-ins with the likes of Elton John, Pantera and Josh Homme, among many others.

The memoir also touches on Grohl’s time as a member of Nirvana, an experience he later said he was “scared to write” given the sensitivity around frontman Kurt Cobain’s death. “I revealed some things in that story that I’ve never told my closest friends,” Grohl said in an interview with Amanpour And Company, “I was scared to write it.”

Grohl embarked on a book tour upon the release of The Storyteller in 2021, shedding light on the memoir’s creation at intimate shows in London, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. The memoir was also named among NME‘s 10 best music books of 2021.

The expanded deluxe paperback edition of The Storyteller: Tales In Life & Music is available now here.