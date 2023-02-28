Dave Grohl feeds 450 homeless people after cooking barbecue for 16 hours

Dave Grohl recently called into a homeless shelter in LA to cook for 500 people.

The Foo Fighters frontman spent 16 hours on the barbeque at the Hope of the Valley rescue mission cooking up ribs, pork butt and brisket, according to TMZ.

This gesture came as a result of major snow storms that were about to hit LA.

Advertisement

Hope of the Valley CEO Rowan Vansleve posted a video taken with Grohl, which you can watch below, as part of their mission between Las Vegas and Los Angeles focusing on homelessness.

In the clip, Grohl spoke of being “all in” in the mission while ‘My Hero’ played in the background. Vansleve also commented on the post: “In the middle of the storms this week. This is Dave Grohl cooking over 500 servings of the best barbecue for those living in our shelters. That’s class.”

So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave… https://t.co/CFIH4GOsfb pic.twitter.com/6BrUqjsgA6 — Liz Allman Seccuro (@LizSeccuro) February 28, 2023

The amazing Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters volunteered with The Hope Mission in LA and cooked BBQ for 16 hours serving just about 500 meals to the homeless as well as paid all expenses to make it possible. I love stories like this. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oqMbiXMI2G — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 28, 2023

Earlier today (February 28), Foo Fighters also announced a trio of US headline shows later this year.

Advertisement

The band were already scheduled for a run of summer festival appearances including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, and Bonnaroo.

They will now play concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24), Rogers, Arkansas (June 14) and Pelham, Alabama (June 16).

Tickets are due to go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (March 3) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Foo Fighters’ upcoming dates will mark the group’s first full gigs since the death of Taylor Hawkins last March. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed that they would be continuing without their late drummer.

It is not yet known who will be behind the kit at the forthcoming live shows.

Recently, Foo Fighters paid further tribute to Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday (February 17).